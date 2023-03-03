MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has increased by 2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 44.38. but the company has seen a 4.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGM is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGM is $54.79, which is $8.33 above the current price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on March 03, 2023 was 4.10M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

The stock of MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a 4.91% increase in the past week, with a 9.32% rise in the past month, and a 26.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.28% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 30.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MGM Trading at 14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM rose by +4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.17. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Mckinney-James Rose, who sale 2,870 shares at the price of $43.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mckinney-James Rose now owns 0 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $124,070 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 20,000 shares at $43.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McManus John is holding 68,175 shares at $869,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +11.22. Equity return is now at value 58.80, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.