Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MFC is 1.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on March 03, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 20.00. however, the company has experienced a 1.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MFC’s Market Performance

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.86% gain in the past month and a 13.40% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 12.45% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.68. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.