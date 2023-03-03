LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)’s stock price has increased by 1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGMK is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LGMK is $3.50, The public float for LGMK is 8.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGMK on March 03, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has seen a 6.72% increase for the week, with a -11.77% drop in the past month and a -66.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.66% for LogicMark Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for LGMK stock, with a simple moving average of -74.49% for the last 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -31.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2223. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -52.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.20 for the present operating margin

+49.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -116.82. Equity return is now at value -45.20, with -38.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.