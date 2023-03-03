Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.76 compared to its previous closing price of 23.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LAC is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAC is $37.70, which is $13.72 above than the current price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.12% of that float. The average trading volume of LAC on March 03, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stock saw a decrease of -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.97% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -5.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at 5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -5.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.17. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.