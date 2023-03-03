Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for LXRX is 186.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXRX on March 03, 2023 was 370.24K shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has increased by 21.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LXRX’s Market Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has seen a 18.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.74% gain in the past month and a 23.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.59% for LXRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.37% for LXRX stock, with a simple moving average of 15.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to LXRX, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

LXRX Trading at 20.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +17.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 38.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Artal International S.C.A., who purchase 16,173,800 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, Artal International S.C.A. now owns 48,433,261 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,434,500 using the latest closing price.

Invus US Partners LLC, the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 982,600 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Invus US Partners LLC is holding 5,303,814 shares at $2,456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29224.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -29448.99. Equity return is now at value -92.20, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.