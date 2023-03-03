LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is $10.93, which is $3.12 above the current market price. The public float for LZ is 144.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On March 03, 2023, LZ’s average trading volume was 835.12K shares.

LZ) stock’s latest price update

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ)’s stock price has increased by 4.41 compared to its previous closing price of 8.16. however, the company has experienced a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LZ’s Market Performance

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has experienced a 3.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.47% rise in the past month, and a -3.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for LZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for LZ stock, with a simple moving average of -12.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for LZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $11 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to LZ, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

LZ Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LZ rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, LegalZoom.com Inc. saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LZ starting from Radhakrishna Shrisha, who sale 13,636 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Mar 02. After this action, Radhakrishna Shrisha now owns 530,177 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc., valued at $111,352 using the latest closing price.

Preece Richard, the Chief Operating Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc., sale 30,201 shares at $8.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Preece Richard is holding 384,341 shares at $244,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.40 for the present operating margin

+65.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for LegalZoom.com Inc. stands at -7.86. Equity return is now at value -59.00, with -24.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.