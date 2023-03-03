Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LRCX is 134.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LRCX on March 03, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LRCX) stock’s latest price update

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.74 compared to its previous closing price of 489.98. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

LRCX’s Market Performance

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has experienced a 0.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.20% drop in the past month, and a 1.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.43% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $495 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $520, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

LRCX Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $500.86. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 14.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y, who sale 880 shares at the price of $429.72 back on Jan 03. After this action, TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y now owns 14,762 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $378,154 using the latest closing price.

Gottscho Richard A, the Executive Vice President & CTO of Lam Research Corporation, sale 3,540 shares at $450.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Gottscho Richard A is holding 26,672 shares at $1,593,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.14 for the present operating margin

+45.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.80. Equity return is now at value 73.20, with 28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.