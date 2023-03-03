KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KKR is 741.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KKR on March 03, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 55.95. but the company has seen a -0.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Private-Equity Firms Snap Up Data Centers as Cloud Demand Soars

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR’s stock has fallen by -0.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 10.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.64% for KKR & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.30% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $69 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KKR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.07. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 20.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 32,842,183 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Nov 22. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $309,012,100 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $14.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 572,354 shares at $81,075,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.77 for the present operating margin

+68.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +24.73. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.