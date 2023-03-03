Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ)’s stock price has increased by 19.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.18. however, the company has experienced a 8.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Right Now?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JZ is 30.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JZ on March 03, 2023 was 500.94K shares.

JZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has seen a 8.80% increase in the past week, with a -33.80% drop in the past month, and a 14.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.39% for JZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for JZ stock, with a simple moving average of -33.78% for the last 200 days.

JZ Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares sank -21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JZ rose by +6.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4125. In addition, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited saw 90.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.73 for the present operating margin

+22.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stands at +10.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.