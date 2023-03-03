Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 27.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRM is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is $56.13, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for IRM is 288.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On March 03, 2023, IRM’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IRM) stock’s latest price update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has increased by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 52.79. but the company has seen a 3.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IRM’s Market Performance

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has seen a 3.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.43% decline in the past month and a -0.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for IRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for IRM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $58 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRM reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for IRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to IRM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

IRM Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.14. In addition, Iron Mountain Incorporated saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 17,766 shares at the price of $52.43 back on Mar 01. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated, valued at $931,471 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Incorporated, sale 62,904 shares at $52.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Meaney William L is holding 313,416 shares at $3,309,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Incorporated stands at +10.91. Equity return is now at value 86.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.