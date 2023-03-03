International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 128.19. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that IBM to Cut 3,900 Jobs Amid Broader Tech Slowdown

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) by analysts is $145.93, which is $17.83 above the current market price. The public float for IBM is 903.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IBM was 4.46M shares.

IBM’s Market Performance

IBM’s stock has seen a -1.42% decrease for the week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month and a -11.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for International Business Machines Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for IBM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBM reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for IBM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IBM, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

IBM Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.57. In addition, International Business Machines Corporation saw -8.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from KAVANAUGH JAMES J, who sale 38,519 shares at the price of $133.73 back on Feb 01. After this action, KAVANAUGH JAMES J now owns 74,467 shares of International Business Machines Corporation, valued at $5,151,038 using the latest closing price.

Del Bene Robert F, the VP, Controller of International Business Machines Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $148.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Del Bene Robert F is holding 14,553 shares at $445,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.32 for the present operating margin

+55.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corporation stands at +2.95. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.