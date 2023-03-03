Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) by analysts is $13.13, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of IAS was 287.03K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has increased by 9.77 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS’s Market Performance

IAS’s stock has risen by 7.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.82% and a quarterly rise of 18.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.91% for IAS stock, with a simple moving average of 24.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAS reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for IAS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to IAS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

IAS Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.87. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 33.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from SUKUMARAN ANIL, who sale 1,052 shares at the price of $10.87 back on Feb 08. After this action, SUKUMARAN ANIL now owns 55,449 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $11,435 using the latest closing price.

SUKUMARAN ANIL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 3,956 shares at $8.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that SUKUMARAN ANIL is holding 55,055 shares at $35,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.