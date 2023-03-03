ING Groep N.V. (ING) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 14.09. However, the company has seen a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/08/21 that Major banks still tagged for funding Amazon rainforest destruction

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ING is $16.51, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.67B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on March 03, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a 0.80% increase in the past week, with a -3.40% drop in the past month, and a 16.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.40% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 28.44% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +19.80. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 333.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.95. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.