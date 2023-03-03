ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IBRX is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBRX is $9.00, which is $6.97 above than the current price. The public float for IBRX is 83.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.48% of that float. The average trading volume of IBRX on March 03, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

IBRX) stock’s latest price update

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX)’s stock price has decreased by -10.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IBRX’s Market Performance

IBRX’s stock has fallen by -25.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -46.58% and a quarterly drop of -61.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.59% for ImmunityBio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -41.01% for IBRX stock, with a simple moving average of -55.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IBRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2022.

IBRX Trading at -51.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.45%, as shares sank -49.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBRX fell by -25.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, ImmunityBio Inc. saw -59.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IBRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35361.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ImmunityBio Inc. stands at -37129.55. Equity return is now at value 112.20, with -104.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.