Illumina Inc. (ILMN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ILMN is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ILMN is $237.83, which is $30.3 above the current price. The public float for ILMN is 156.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ILMN on March 03, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

ILMN) stock’s latest price update

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN)’s stock price has increased by 4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 198.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Illumina Makes Its Interim CFO Permanent

ILMN’s Market Performance

ILMN’s stock has risen by 2.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly drop of -0.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Illumina Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for ILMN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILMN

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILMN reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for ILMN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to ILMN, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

ILMN Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILMN rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.28. In addition, Illumina Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILMN starting from Aravanis Alexander, who sale 5,398 shares at the price of $201.74 back on Feb 22. After this action, Aravanis Alexander now owns 2,922 shares of Illumina Inc., valued at $1,088,982 using the latest closing price.

TOUSI SUSAN H, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Illumina Inc., sale 500 shares at $211.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that TOUSI SUSAN H is holding 38,276 shares at $105,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.72 for the present operating margin

+64.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illumina Inc. stands at -96.07. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -32.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.