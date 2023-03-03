Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG)’s stock price has increased by 22.43 compared to its previous closing price of 2.72. however, the company has experienced a 39.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for HRTG is 19.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HRTG was 113.99K shares.

HRTG’s Market Performance

HRTG’s stock has seen a 39.33% increase for the week, with a 26.14% rise in the past month and a 101.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.24% for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 42.40% for HRTG stock, with a simple moving average of 39.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HRTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HRTG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTG reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for HRTG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

HRTG Trading at 50.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +26.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTG rose by +36.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. saw 85.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTG starting from Hyer Raymond T, who purchase 202,460 shares at the price of $1.96 back on Feb 13. After this action, Hyer Raymond T now owns 2,811,115 shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., valued at $396,822 using the latest closing price.

Garateix Ernie J, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Garateix Ernie J is holding 483,249 shares at $3,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stands at -11.83. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.