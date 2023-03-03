Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) by analysts is $3.33, which is -$0.93 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 434.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of HMY was 3.66M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 3.07. but the company has seen a 6.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HMY’s Market Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has experienced a 6.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.65% drop in the past month, and a -8.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 0.23% for the last 200 days.

HMY Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.