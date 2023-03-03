Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 47.62. however, the company has experienced a -8.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/13/22 that Antares Pharma Stock Soars After $960 Million Halozyme Buyout

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) Right Now?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is $56.22, which is $10.72 above the current market price. The public float for HALO is 133.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HALO on March 03, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

HALO’s Market Performance

HALO stock saw a decrease of -8.58% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for HALO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

HALO Trading at -12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO fell by -8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.69. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $47.71 back on Mar 01. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 39,045 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $477,100 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $48.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 49,045 shares at $485,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.85 for the present operating margin

+72.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at +30.62. Equity return is now at value 98.60, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.