Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRPH is $3.67, which is $1.09 above than the current price. The public float for GRPH is 52.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume of GRPH on March 03, 2023 was 274.55K shares.

GRPH) stock's latest price update

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH)’s stock price has decreased by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.64. However, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GRPH’s Market Performance

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) has seen a 2.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.67% gain in the past month and a -26.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for GRPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.59% for GRPH stock, with a simple moving average of -13.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRPH reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for GRPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to GRPH, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

GRPH Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +19.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPH rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Graphite Bio Inc. saw -22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPH starting from Samsara BioCapital, L.P., who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $4.08 back on Apr 12. After this action, Samsara BioCapital, L.P. now owns 8,459,314 shares of Graphite Bio Inc., valued at $1,428,000 using the latest closing price.

Samsara BioCapital, L.P., the 10% Owner of Graphite Bio Inc., purchase 74,464 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Samsara BioCapital, L.P. is holding 8,109,314 shares at $303,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPH

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.