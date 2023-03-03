Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): A Technical Analysis

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is $26.25, which is $6.68 above the current market price. The public float for GEN is 610.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEN on March 03, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

GEN) stock’s latest price update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 19.19. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GEN’s Market Performance

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has seen a -6.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.12% decline in the past month and a -14.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for GEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.73% for GEN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.47% for the last 200 days.

GEN Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEN fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.94. In addition, Gen Digital Inc. saw -9.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEN starting from DERSE NATALIE MARIE, who sale 1,033 shares at the price of $21.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, DERSE NATALIE MARIE now owns 235,863 shares of Gen Digital Inc., valued at $21,796 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.05 for the present operating margin

+82.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gen Digital Inc. stands at +29.90. Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.