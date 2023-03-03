FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 8.73. but the company has seen a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FREYR Battery (FREY) is $15.90, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for FREY is 113.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on March 03, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

The stock of FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a -2.95% drop in the past month, and a -34.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for FREY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.36% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -19.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

FREY Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.