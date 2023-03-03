Formula One Group (FWONK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FWONK is $75.50, which is -$2.99 below the current market price. The public float for FWONK is 199.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.57% of that float. The average trading volume for FWONK on March 03, 2023 was 845.82K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FWONK) stock’s latest price update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has increased by 7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 68.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

FWONK’s Market Performance

Formula One Group (FWONK) has seen a 4.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month and a 23.71% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.68% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of 16.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FWONK, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.67. In addition, Formula One Group saw 22.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 14,871 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $47,950 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Formula One Group, sale 1,371 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 14,871 shares at $46,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.87 for the present operating margin

+11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at -8.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Formula One Group (FWONK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.