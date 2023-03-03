First Republic Bank (FRC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRC is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRC is $143.09, which is $24.4 above the current price. The public float for FRC is 181.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRC on March 03, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FRC) stock’s latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.25 compared to its previous closing price of 122.50. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Rising Rates Help Some Banks More Than Others

FRC’s Market Performance

FRC’s stock has fallen by -2.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.01% and a quarterly drop of -1.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for First Republic Bank The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.83% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRC reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for FRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FRC, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

FRC Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -16.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.63. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.