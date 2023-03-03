Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by analysts is $75.69, which is $18.61 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of FIS was 6.25M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

FIS) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 62.85. but the company has seen a -3.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.86% drop in the past month, and a -5.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.53% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -22.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $79 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIS reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for FIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

FIS Trading at -8.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -16.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.20. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from STIEFLER JEFFREY E, who purchase 2,243 shares at the price of $66.88 back on Feb 22. After this action, STIEFLER JEFFREY E now owns 3,343 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $150,012 using the latest closing price.

Ferris Stephanie, the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 2,240 shares at $66.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ferris Stephanie is holding 80,296 shares at $149,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.