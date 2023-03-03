Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen a -1.43% decrease in the past week, with a -2.50% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXEL is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for EXEL is $25.19, which is $8.01 above the current market price. The public float for EXEL is 315.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for EXEL on March 03, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 17.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

The stock of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen a -1.43% decrease in the past week, with a -2.50% drop in the past month, and a 4.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for EXEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXEL reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EXEL stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXEL, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

EXEL Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.49. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Aftab Dana, who sale 82,490 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Feb 28. After this action, Aftab Dana now owns 351,472 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $1,443,575 using the latest closing price.

Aftab Dana, the CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research of Exelixis Inc., sale 10 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Aftab Dana is holding 351,472 shares at $175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +11.31. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.