Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by analysts is $72.47, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of EXAS was 2.69M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has increased by 3.69 compared to its previous closing price of 62.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

EXAS’s Market Performance

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has experienced a 8.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a 45.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $70 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to EXAS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.33. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 31.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Cunningham Everett, who sale 3,628 shares at the price of $62.01 back on Mar 01. After this action, Cunningham Everett now owns 22,703 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $224,972 using the latest closing price.

Condella Sarah, the EVP, Human Resources of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $62.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Condella Sarah is holding 87,692 shares at $62,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.