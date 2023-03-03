Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) Stock

In the past week, KNX stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly decline of -1.22% and a quarterly surge of 6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for KNX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Right Now?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KNX is 1.17.

The average price predicted by analysts for KNX is $66.45, which is $8.94 above the current price. The public float for KNX is 144.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on March 03, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX)’s stock price has increased by 3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 56.59. however, the company has experienced a 0.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $60 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for KNX stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to KNX, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

KNX Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.47. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. saw 11.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Ohlman Dustin, who sale 500 shares at the price of $48.32 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ohlman Dustin now owns 330 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., valued at $24,160 using the latest closing price.

Updike James E. Jr., the EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $55.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Updike James E. Jr. is holding 19,944 shares at $132,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.