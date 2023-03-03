Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cameco Corporation’s (CCJ) Stock

The stock of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a -0.64% drop in the past month, and a 19.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.94% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 12.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is above average at 166.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.

The public float for CCJ is 431.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCJ on March 03, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

CCJ) stock’s latest price update

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 27.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.05. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.