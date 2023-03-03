Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, ETSY stock has gone down by -9.97%, with a monthly decline of -13.90% and a quarterly plunge of -2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ETSY is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ETSY is $143.74, which is $21.81 above than the current price. The public float for ETSY is 125.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.66% of that float. The average trading volume of ETSY on March 03, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

ETSY) stock’s latest price update

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 118.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Etsy Falls on ‘Cautious’ Guidance. Wall Street Sees the Stock Rising From Here.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

In the past week, ETSY stock has gone down by -9.97%, with a monthly decline of -13.90% and a quarterly plunge of -2.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.55% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.87. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw -1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Silverman Josh, who sale 20,850 shares at the price of $117.90 back on Mar 01. After this action, Silverman Josh now owns 107,305 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $2,458,120 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Rachana, the Chief Technology Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 1,644 shares at $121.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Kumar Rachana is holding 6,705 shares at $200,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at -27.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.