Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UUUU is 153.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.21% of that float. The average trading volume for UUUU on March 03, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has decreased by -4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UUUU’s Market Performance

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen a -1.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.80% decline in the past month and a 0.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for UUUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.32% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw 4.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 08. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 150,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $48,239 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 17,212 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 264,837 shares at $118,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1112.59 for the present operating margin

-97.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at +48.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.