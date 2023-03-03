EBET Inc. (EBET) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET)’s stock price has increased by 8.24 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EBET Inc. (EBET) is $3.00, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for EBET is 11.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.06% of that float. On March 03, 2023, EBET’s average trading volume was 2.89M shares.

EBET’s Market Performance

EBET’s stock has seen a 4.35% increase for the week, with a -60.29% drop in the past month and a -18.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.09% for EBET Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.28% for EBET stock, with a simple moving average of -64.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBET stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EBET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBET in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2022.

EBET Trading at -11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares sank -43.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBET rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5886. In addition, EBET Inc. saw -14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBET starting from Speach Aaron, who purchase 18,611 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Feb 22. After this action, Speach Aaron now owns 743,611 shares of EBET Inc., valued at $10,050 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBET

Equity return is now at value -159.50, with -60.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EBET Inc. (EBET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.