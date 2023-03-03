Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EGLE stock has gone down by -14.87%, with a monthly decline of -1.81% and a quarterly surge of 8.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.60% for EGLE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) Right Now?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) is $67.80, which is $12.23 above the current market price. The public float for EGLE is 12.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGLE on March 03, 2023 was 225.40K shares.

EGLE) stock’s latest price update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE)’s stock price has decreased by -15.09 compared to its previous closing price of 65.68. However, the company has seen a -14.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGLE stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EGLE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGLE in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGLE reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for EGLE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EGLE, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EGLE Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLE fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.73. In addition, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGLE starting from Vogel Gary, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $50.79 back on Dec 21. After this action, Vogel Gary now owns 147,521 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., valued at $761,800 using the latest closing price.

De Costanzo Frank, the Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., sale 3,022 shares at $78.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that De Costanzo Frank is holding 52,323 shares at $235,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.77 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 26.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.