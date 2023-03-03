DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 58.99. however, the company has experienced a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that DocuSign Plans to Lay Off 10% of Workers

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for DOCU is 197.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of DOCU was 5.52M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

The stock of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a 1.06% rise in the past month, and a 37.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for DOCU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.55% for DOCU stock, with a simple moving average of 3.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCU, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.80. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw 10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Springer Daniel D., who sale 147,008 shares at the price of $55.08 back on Jan 19. After this action, Springer Daniel D. now owns 1,225,714 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $8,097,603 using the latest closing price.

Springer Daniel D., the Director of DocuSign Inc., sale 147,009 shares at $58.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Springer Daniel D. is holding 1,377,326 shares at $8,543,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.