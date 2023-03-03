DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) by analysts is $39.73, which is -$1.32 below the current market price. The public float for XRAY is 213.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of XRAY was 1.99M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has increased by 0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 37.36. but the company has seen a 6.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that This Medical Instrument Supplier’s Stock Is Today’s Top S&P 500 Performer. Here’s Why.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY’s stock has risen by 6.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.31% and a quarterly rise of 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XRAY, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

XRAY Trading at 7.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.76. In addition, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. saw 18.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Nov 15. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., valued at $188,700 using the latest closing price.

BRANDT ERIC, the Director of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., sale 6,900 shares at $39.71 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that BRANDT ERIC is holding 35,155 shares at $273,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.91 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stands at +9.71. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -9.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.