Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 63.95. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/21 that Want Clean-Energy Stocks? Buy These 3.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is $93.77, which is $35.3 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 158.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on March 03, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR’s stock has seen a -7.19% decrease for the week, with a -5.42% drop in the past month and a -10.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Darling Ingredients Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -10.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAR reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for DAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DAR, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

DAR Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -7.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.19. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from Barden Larry, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $64.49 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barden Larry now owns 11,102 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $322,450 using the latest closing price.

van der Velden Jan, the EVP – Int’l Render & Specialty of Darling Ingredients Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that van der Velden Jan is holding 42,708 shares at $1,875,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.70 for the present operating margin

+19.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.