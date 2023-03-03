Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock Records -1.22% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has seen a -8.10% decrease in the past week, with a -6.78% drop in the past month, and a -1.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.13% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.28% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -10.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is $61.19, which is $22.21 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 90.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTK on March 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)’s stock price has decreased by -8.14 compared to its previous closing price of 43.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Cytokinetics Stock Is Surging. Heart-Drug Results Are Exciting Investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CYTK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

CYTK Trading at -9.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK fell by -8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.49. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Wong Robert, who sale 2,234 shares at the price of $45.21 back on Feb 21. After this action, Wong Robert now owns 24,789 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $100,999 using the latest closing price.

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 7,000 shares at $43.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Malik Fady Ibraham is holding 156,589 shares at $306,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.54 for the present operating margin

+86.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -305.72. Equity return is now at value -247.70, with -31.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.