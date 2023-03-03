Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has gone up by 15.63% for the week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month and a -11.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.15% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Curis Inc. (CRIS) is $6.75, which is $6.04 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on March 03, 2023 was 823.63K shares.

CRIS) stock’s latest price update

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has increased by 11.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

The stock of Curis Inc. (CRIS) has gone up by 15.63% for the week, with a -1.74% drop in the past month and a -11.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.15% for CRIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +15.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6875. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.01 for the present operating margin

+85.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -426.67. Equity return is now at value -82.90, with -42.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.