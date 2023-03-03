Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has seen a -7.41% decrease in the past week, with a -42.99% drop in the past month, and a -75.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for COSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.99% for COSM stock, with a simple moving average of -59.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 3.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for COSM is 8.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume for COSM on March 03, 2023 was 7.56M shares.

COSM) stock’s latest price update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM)’s stock price has increased by 1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has seen a -7.41% decrease in the past week, with a -42.99% drop in the past month, and a -75.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.91% for COSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.99% for COSM stock, with a simple moving average of -59.03% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at -28.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -43.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Cosmos Health Inc. saw -20.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 260,870 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 1,130,774 shares of Cosmos Health Inc., valued at $3,000,005 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health Inc., purchase 801,261 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 20,135,429 shares at $497,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Health Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -772.10, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.