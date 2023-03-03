Corning Incorporated (GLW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is above average at 22.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corning Incorporated (GLW) is $37.74, which is $3.48 above the current market price. The public float for GLW is 763.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GLW on March 03, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

GLW) stock’s latest price update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 34.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that Corning Stock Slides on Weak Outlook

GLW’s Market Performance

Corning Incorporated (GLW) has experienced a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.29% drop in the past month, and a 3.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for GLW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.56% for GLW stock, with a simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLW, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

GLW Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.02. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw 8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from McRae Lawrence D, who sale 41,990 shares at the price of $34.31 back on Feb 27. After this action, McRae Lawrence D now owns 146,258 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $1,440,484 using the latest closing price.

Zhang John Z, the Senior VP & GM, Display of Corning Incorporated, sale 5,744 shares at $35.52 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Zhang John Z is holding 0 shares at $204,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning Incorporated stands at +9.31. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.