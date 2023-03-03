Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 20.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.12x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) by analysts is $26.85, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 141.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CRBG was 1.58M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

The stock of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a 0.89% increase in the past week, with a -5.79% drop in the past month, and a -5.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for CRBG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for CRBG stock, with a simple moving average of -2.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to CRBG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

CRBG Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG rose by +0.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.00. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from Colberg Alan B., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, Colberg Alan B. now owns 37,858 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $687,474 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +45.91. Equity return is now at value 71.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.