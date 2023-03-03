CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. but the company has seen a -13.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) by analysts is $7.50, which is $4.96 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 40.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.63% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 3.73M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

CLSK stock saw a decrease of -13.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.04% for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.99% for CLSK stock, with a simple moving average of -30.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLSK reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CLSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

CLSK Trading at -5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, CleanSpark Inc. saw 24.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of CleanSpark Inc., valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.