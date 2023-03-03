China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.07. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55.

The public float for CPHI is 23.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.67% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CPHI was 2.99M shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stock saw a decrease of -24.09% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.73% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.73% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -57.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.95%, as shares sank -37.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -24.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0934. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.