Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CPTN is 58.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CPTN was 224.09K shares.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPTN’s Market Performance

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a -16.80% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.61% drop in the past month, and a -29.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.16% for CPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -42.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPTN

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPTN reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CPTN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CPTN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 22nd of the previous year.

CPTN Trading at -21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -16.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1724. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from McCord Mark, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Mar 01. After this action, McCord Mark now owns 10,389,248 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $10,100 using the latest closing price.

McCord Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that McCord Mark is holding 10,399,248 shares at $11,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.