Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for CARR is 826.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on March 03, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has increased by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 45.59. However, the company has seen a 3.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR’s stock has risen by 3.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.23% and a quarterly rise of 5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Carrier Global Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.00% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.18. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Nelson Christopher John, who sale 213,353 shares at the price of $45.30 back on Feb 13. After this action, Nelson Christopher John now owns 97,285 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $9,665,446 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Kyle, the Vice President, Controller of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 10,433 shares at $45.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Crockett Kyle is holding 0 shares at $478,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.