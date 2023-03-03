Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CNQ stock has gone up by 5.78%, with a monthly gain of 1.13% and a quarterly surge of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.27% for CNQ stock, with a simple moving average of 6.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 7.78x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNQ is $67.98, which is $7.31 above than the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on March 03, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 58.90. However, the company has experienced a 5.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNQ

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNQ reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $62. The rating they have provided for CNQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CNQ Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.07. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.65 for the present operating margin

+34.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.50. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 15.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.