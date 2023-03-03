Canaan Inc. (CAN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAN is $51.62, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 137.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume for CAN on March 03, 2023 was 2.18M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAN’s Market Performance

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has seen a -7.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.33% decline in the past month and a 12.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for CAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.59% for CAN stock, with a simple moving average of -15.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CAN Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.69 for the present operating margin

+56.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +40.11. Equity return is now at value 56.40, with 40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.