Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK): A Technical Analysis

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is $5.50, which is -$0.57 below the current market price. The public float for BRMK is 127.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRMK on March 03, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

BRMK) stock’s latest price update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 5.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRMK’s Market Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has seen a 15.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.01% gain in the past month and a 23.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for BRMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.62% for BRMK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRMK reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for BRMK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BRMK Trading at 18.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw 39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.18 for the present operating margin

+99.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at +68.43. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.