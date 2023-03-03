British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is 10.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTI is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is $57.34, which is $15.38 above the current market price. The public float for BTI is 2.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On March 03, 2023, BTI’s average trading volume was 3.44M shares.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 37.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/13/21 that Vape Maker Stocks Are Rising After FDA Approves an E-Cigarette

BTI’s Market Performance

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has experienced a -0.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month, and a -5.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for BTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for BTI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

BTI Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.91. In addition, British American Tobacco p.l.c. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.47 for the present operating margin

+70.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at +24.10. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.15. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.40. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.