BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s (BBIO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, BBIO stock has gone down by -6.77%, with a monthly gain of 17.24% and a quarterly surge of 24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.77% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.38% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) by analysts is $20.75, which is $10.01 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.27% of that float. On March 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BBIO was 1.46M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 11.29. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 44,798 shares at the price of $12.70 back on Feb 17. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $569,073 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 17,717 shares at $12.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 219,529 shares at $225,066 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -619.70. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with -59.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.