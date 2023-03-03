bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has gone down by -6.25% for the week, with a -22.05% drop in the past month and a -35.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.34% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -16.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.96.

The public float for BLUE is 101.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.00% of that float. On March 03, 2023, BLUE’s average trading volume was 3.43M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 5.11. however, the company has experienced a -6.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at -24.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -22.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,178 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 242,690 shares at $24,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.